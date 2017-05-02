Commonwealth's Attorney reviewing misconduct of former Bardstown mayor

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty could face criminal charges in the scandal that ultimately cost him his job.

Royalty was fired from his position in April after the city council determined he hacked into a council member's email.

The council has turned their evidence over the Commonwealth's Attorney's office for review.

The motion was made by the city's new mayor, Dick Heaton, and the council agreed with a unanimous vote.

