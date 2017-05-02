Nevada Democrat foregoes proposal for insulin refunds

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - An attempt in Nevada to cap insulin prices for people with diabetes and their insurance companies is being abandoned over questions of the proposal's legality.

Bill sponsor state Sen. Yvanna Cancela says legislative attorneys advised her that the private-sector refunds she was seeking could violate federal interstate commerce and innovation laws.

The Las Vegas Democrat decided Tuesday to forego that unprecedented provision of her bill and scheduled a pared-down version for a Wednesday committee vote.

She's retaining other reforms in the bill aimed at shining a light on how skyrocketing pharmaceutical drug prices through detailed disclosure rules.

It would also mandate nonprofit organizations disclose donations from pharmaceutical companies and license sales representatives who market prescription drugs.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled to consider the bill Wednesday.

