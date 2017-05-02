Owensboro's Cravens Pool will stay open this summer

"We've directed staff to cut $46,000 in the budget in other areas to keep the pool open this summer," Mayor Tom Watson announced during a press conference at Cravens Pool in Owensboro.

Dozens of neighborhood residents cheered when city officials gave the news many living in the neighborhood have been hoping to hear.

After over 800 people signed a petition and a large group showed up at last week's meeting, city staff reconsidered the cut. Instead, road and sidewalk repairs, and the arts will take some cuts- $46,000 worth.

By Memorial Day weekend, kids should be swimming at Cravens again.

"I'm relieved. I'm very happy about it. I'm excited. It's a small pool. It brings the community together. The kids know each other from Cravens School. It's a great pool for smaller kids," neighborhood resident, Tanya James, said.

The city says they plan to keep the pool open this summer, but will be having further discussions to plan a future for the pool.

