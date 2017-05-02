Bullet goes through Owensboro home

An Owensboro family is thankful no one was hurt after a bullet shot through their home and lodged into their refrigerator.

It happened Saturday around 3 a.m. on Hummingbird Loop. Police say they still don't know where the shot came from.

Willy Fulks, his wife, and daughter were asleep when he heard two loud bangs and a crashing noise. He said he knew immediately it was a gunshot. The next morning, the family discovered a bullet hole in the back door.

The bullet shot straight through the back door and went through the family's refrigerator. Fulks says they found the bullet in the bottom of the freezer. He says he called his neighbor over who is an Owensboro police officer. He had also heard the shots. It's going to cost some money to repair, but he's just thankful the bullet didn't go through one of the bedrooms.

"It's really scary knowing it was chest high, and if anyone would have been in that area at that time, they would have been shot. You know, in your own home, you don't ever think of that. You can't protect yourself from a stray bullet," Fulks said.

