LEADING OFF: Arrieta shaky lately, Kluber and Hamels checked

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle works in the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Detroit.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

___

BACK AT IT

Cubs ace Jake Arrieta seeks a bounce-back start against Philadelphia after allowing 12 earned runs in 16 innings over his last three starts. He has allowed five homers in that stretch, a troubling spike compared to the 10 he allowed in 229 innings while winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2015. Jerad Eickhoff (0-2, 3.56) is up for the Phillies at Wrigley Field.

FINGERS CROSSED

Indians and Rangers fans may learn more about the status of star pitchers Corey Kluber and Cole Hamels. Kluber was pulled from Cleveland's game against Detroit on Tuesday because of back discomfort. Kluber allowed five runs in three innings, his shortest outing in nearly a year. Hamels was scratched from his scheduled start for Texas against Houston because of tightness in his right oblique. He's set to meet with team physician Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas.

ROCKY ROAD

Nationals right-hander A.J. Cole is back up from the minors, though he can't pitch yet. Washington promoted him from Triple-A this week, but he first must serve the final three games of a five-game suspension he drew last September for throwing a pitch near the head of Pittsburgh's Jung Ho Kang. Cole missed a large portion of the 2016 season with shoulder trouble.

POPULAR AND PRODUCTIVE

Toronto righty Marcus Stroman often has his own rooting section when he pitches at Yankee Stadium - he grew nearby on Long Island. He is 5-2 with a 2.17 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees going into this outing vs. CC Sabathia and New York.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.