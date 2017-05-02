Top administrator at JCPS headed to Birmingham City Schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Board of Education leaders met behind closed doors on Tuesday evening to discuss litigation against the school system and the possible hiring of an individual.

But after four hours, school board leaders announced that no action was taken inside the executive session.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City School Board members met to discuss the final two candidates in their superintendent search. They announced Lisa Herring would take the job and be paid $202,000, effective immediately.

Herring joined the JCPS leadership team this year as the Chief Academic Officer. Prior to JCPS, Herring last served as Deputy Superintendent for Academics in the Charleston County school district in South Carolina.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Community shows mixed emotions about Pegasus Parade

+ Price Elementary students hold the cutest Derby parade ever

+ 20 Years Later: Derby hero Silver Charm still hamming it up

When she was hired by JCPS in August, Herring had said she was "excited about the transformative work in achievement, equity and excellence that is being led by JCPS."

But, less than a year later, Herring will now lead the school system in Birmingham.

She told school board members her goal was the same as theirs - to make Birmingham the best school system in the United States.

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens will leave the district in July. No word on when Herring will leave for Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.