Owensboro woman accused of stealing checks from Hartford busines - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro woman accused of stealing checks from Hartford business

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Felicia Roach (Source: Ohio County Detention Center) Felicia Roach (Source: Ohio County Detention Center)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

An Owensboro woman is in Ohio County jail, accused of stealing checks from a Hartford business.

Kentucky State Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Felicia Roach with theft and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Troopers say she took two check books from Five-Star Realty and wrote 24 separate checks, valued at around $5,000.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly