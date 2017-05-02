Chicago Police say 2 officers shot and wounded

CHICAGO (AP) - Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded late Tuesday during an incident in a high crime neighborhood of the city's South Side, a police spokesman said.

Anthony Guglielmi said the officers were shot from a vehicle. One was injured in the arm and hip and the other in the back.

Guglielmi says the two officers were taken to Stroger Hospital. He described their conditions as serious. A manhunt was underway for the suspects, he said.

Chris Villanueva, 36, said he was walking back to his car in a strip mall parking lot on Ashland, south of the shooting scene, when he heard about a dozen rapid-fire shots.

"I thought it was fireworks maybe, but around here you hear gunshots a lot," he told the Chicago Sun-Times. "Next thing, cops are everywhere."

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was headed to the hospital.

