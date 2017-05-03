Latest Indiana sports

PREPS-TWO PIECE UNIFORMS

Two-piece uniforms approved for US high school wrestlers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The U.S. National High School Athletic Association has approved two-piece uniforms for wrestling in hopes of increasing participation in the ancient sport.

Starting in 2017-18, prep wrestlers can wear either a traditional singlet or a uniform featuring tight compression shorts and a shirt.

The singlet can often be an unflattering uniform - especially for wrestlers in higher weight classes - and the association says experimental use of a two-piece uniform was met with positive reviews.

The international wrestling federation has previously explored the idea of two-piece uniforms in the Greco-Roman discipline, and singlets based off a country's flag were approved in time for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

SETON HALL-GILL

Center Romaro Gill signs letter to play hoops at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Junior college transfer Romaro Gill has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Seton Hall.

Coach Kevin Willard announced the move Tuesday, noting that the 7-footer from Jamaica has two years of eligibility remaining.

Gill played the last two seasons at Vincennes University in Indiana, averaging 5.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last season while shooting 56 percent from the field. He ranked 10th in the National Junior College Athletic Association in blocked shots with 85.

Vincennes posted a 32-3 record last season.

Gill joins Myles Cale of Middletown, Delaware; Darnell Brodie of Newark, New Jersey; and Sandro Mamukelashvili of the Republic of Georgia as newcomers to the program next season.

ESPN-MARK JACKSON

Mark Jackson signs multiyear deal to call NBA games on ESPN

NEW YORK (AP) - Mark Jackson has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to continue calling NBA games, including the NBA Finals.

Jackson and partners Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy will work the finals in June for the eighth time, extending their own record for a TV team.

The deal with Jackson was announced Tuesday. Last week, ESPN laid off about 100 employees, including some of its high-profile TV talent.

Jackson played 17 years in the NBA, including seven seasons with the Knicks and six with the Pacers, and is fourth on the career list in assists. The 1988 Rookie of the Year joined ESPN in 2006 and called games on ESPN and ABC through 2011 before leaving to coach the Golden State Warriors. He rejoined the network during the 2014 playoffs after being fired by the Warriors.

PHILLIES-CUBS

Baez, Schwarber power the Cubs past Phillies 8-3

CHICAGO (AP) - Javier Baez came within a double of the cycle with four hits and three RBIs, Kyle Schwarber broke out of a slump with a three-run homer and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Baez hit his second homer in as many days and tied his career high with hits, and Kris Bryant homered and tripled for the Cubs, who won for the second time in six games.

Cubs starter Jon Lester (1-1) pitched long enough to earn his first victory of the season. He struck out five and worked around five walks and four hits. He allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings.

Lester improved to 11-2 at Wrigley Field since the start of the 2016 season. He also improved to 7-0 against the Phillies in nine starts.

Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson (4-1) allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings.

WHITE SOX-ROYALS

Quintana strong through 8 innings, White Sox beat Royals 6-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jose Quintana gave up four singles over eight innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Quintana (2-4) walked two, struck out seven and allowed only one runner to reach second base.

The Royals lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Starter Danny Duffy (2-2) allowed six runs, 10 hits and two walks over five innings.

Yolmer Sanchez had three hits and Avisail Garcia and Geovany Soto each had two to lead Chicago's offense.

Garcia was 2 for 2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch. He leads the American League with a .382 batting average, and his on-base percentage hiked to .433. He scored a run in the second and drove in Sanchez with a third-inning single.

