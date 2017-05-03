More rain in the forecast adds to woes in flooded Midwest

Authorities said the woman and her children were stranded in high water Saturday afternoon when the vehicle was swept off the road and over a bridge.

A man in Texas is sharing a story of how a praying woman and a team of bystanders saved a baby in a car submerged in flooding Texas waters.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the flooding is having a historic impact on the roadway system in the St. Louis region.

(Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Mary Adams pauses as she moves furniture out of her mother's house on Monday, May 1, 2017, along Vest Avenue in Valley Park, Mo.

(Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Mary Adams moves furniture out of her mother's house on Monday, May 1, 2017, along Vest Avenue in Valley Park, Mo.

(J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Highway 141 is closed on Monday, May 1, 2017, at Interstate 44 in Valley Park, Mo., as water continues to rise and flood the intersection from the nearby Meramec River.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A bobcat moves a pile of sandbags to be stacked on South Central Avenue in Eureka, Mo., to protect businesses from the rising floodwater of the Meramec River on Monday, May 1, 2017.

By JIM SALTERAssociated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain Wednesday, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels.

Heavy rain last weekend resulted in a sudden rise in rivers in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas through Thursday.

Missouri has seen the worst of it so far. Five people have died in flooding in Missouri, and several towns have sustained damage. Along the Meramec River in suburban St. Louis, thousands of sandbags are protecting about 50 homes and several businesses in Eureka, and a levee is bulging at the seams in nearby Valley Park, where many residents have evacuated.

St. Louis County officials say 200 homes along the Meramec have been damaged in the flooding and another 1,500 are potentially in harm's way.

In Arkansas, parts of Pocahontas were evacuated as the flooded Black River rose toward an expected record crest on Thursday. It began spilling over a nearby levee Tuesday and officials worried that the structure could be breached. More rain is in the forecast Wednesday in the small town about 125 miles northeast of Little Rock.

"This is a historical crest. The levees weren't designed for overtopping," Randolph County Judge David Jansen told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "When they go, we're going to have a wall of water pouring out."

In Illinois, much of the central and southern parts of the state are under flood warnings. Two southern Illinois counties, Jackson and Franklin, declared disasters due to flood damage.

Hundreds of roads are closed across the three states, including a 57-mile stretch of Interstate 44 from central to southern Missouri, and a 23-mile stretch in suburban St. Louis. A portion of Interstate 55 in St. Louis County was scheduled to close before daybreak Wednesday due to flooding on the Meramec.

The nation's biggest rivers are flooding, too. Significant flooding is forecast by the end of the week on the Mississippi River south of St. Louis at towns such as Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Cairo, Illinois. Several points on the Missouri River in eastern Missouri are expected to rise 10 feet above flood stage or higher by the end of the week.

