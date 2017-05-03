All lanes of Dixie Highway reopen in Valley Station after pedest - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

All lanes of Dixie Highway reopen in Valley Station after pedestrian hit by vehicle

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The incident was reported at 5:31 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network) The incident was reported at 5:31 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of Dixie Highway have reopened after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The northbound lanes of Dixie Highway at Vesper Lane were closed for a time after the incident.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM
+ Top JCPS administrator headed to Birmingham
+ Criminal charges against ex-Bardstown mayor possible
+ Popular club owner, aunt found dead in their home

A MetroSafe supervisor said police and an EMS crew at the scene reported the victim is conscious and was transported to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News, Weather & Derby apps

The incident happened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly