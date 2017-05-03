Body found in Algonquin neighborhood

The body was found in the 2300 block of Rodman Street. (Source: Google Maps)

The body's discovery was reported at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to the Algonquin neighborhood where a body was found Wednesday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

A MetroSafe supervisor said the body was discovered in the 2300 block of Rodman Street.

The discovery was reported at 7:08 a.m.



>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup



The cause of death has not been determined.

A WAVE 3 News crews is headed to the scene, and we will update this story as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.