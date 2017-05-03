UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after body found in Algonquin neighborhood

WAVE 3 News and WAVE3.com are thrilled to announce the Inside The Rail app, the first-ever free Kentucky Derby mobile app offered by a Louisville television station.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
Some parts of WAVE Country will see some wet weather Wednesday, but things are expected to worsen Thursday.More >>
Some parts of WAVE Country will see some wet weather Wednesday, but things are expected to worsen Thursday.More >>
The body was discovered in the 2300 block of Rodman Street about 7 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The body was discovered in the 2300 block of Rodman Street about 7 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said police and an EMS crew at the scene reported the victim is conscious.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said police and an EMS crew at the scene reported the victim is conscious.More >>