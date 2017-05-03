UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after body found in Algo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after body found in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the Algonquin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered in the 2300 block of Rodman Street about 7 a.m.

The cause of death has not been determined.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is expected to release more information shortly.

This story will be updated.

