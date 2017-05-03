UPDATE: Victim identified in Wednesday Algonquin neighborhood homicide

The body was found in the 2300 block of Rodman Street. (Source: Google Maps)

The body's discovery was reported at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a woman found dead in the Algonquin neighborhood Wednesday morning has been released.

That person was identified as Tiffany Crowder, 26, of Louisville.

Her cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds

A homicide investigation is underway.

Crowder's body was discovered in the 2300 block of Rodman Street about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

