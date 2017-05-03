Henderson stabbing suspect arrested

The suspect in Monday's stabbing in Henderson has been arrested.

[PREVIOUS: Henderson police still looking for stabbing suspect]

According to police, 22-year-old Wyatt E. Smith was arrested Tuesday night by the Webster Co. Sheriff's Office after he was spotted walking down HWY 132 in Webster County.

Wyatt E. Smitt 22 was arrested for Assault 1st by the Webster Co. Sheriff's Office last night. Smith is the suspect in the stabbing Monday. — Henderson KY Police (@Henderson_PD) May 3, 2017

Smith is accused of stabbing 50-year old Terrance Fields at Schwartz Oil Field Services on Third Street around 10 a.m. on Monday. A witness called 911 and told police he saw an employee at the business walk out the back door, holding his chest and bleeding.

Police say Fields is stable at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

Smith is charged with assault and is currently being held in the Webster Co. Jail.

