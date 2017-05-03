Ronald McDonald statue stolen, $500 reward offered

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) - It's not known if the Hamburglar has an alibi after someone stole a Ronald McDonald statue from a McDonald's in New Jersey.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office says the life-size fiberglass statue of the fast-food chain's clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald's in Clinton between 11 p.m. on April 26 and 10 a.m. on April 27.

A $500 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment.

