Dissecting The Derby: Battle of Midway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - No race is tougher to ferret out than the Kentucky Derby, which at times can seem as perplexing 30 minutes before post time as it is 30 days before the run for the roses.

It can look so easy after the fact, so here we helpfully tell you in advance why the winner prevails.

Of course we do it for every horse in the field -- as well as explaining why you can’t possibly cash a ticket betting that horse.

So let us do the detective work as we case out the Kentucky Derby.

BATTLE OF MIDWAY

Owner: WinStar Farm and Don Alberto Stable

Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Record: 4—2-1-1

Earnings: $290,000

Sire-Dam: Smart Strike-Rigoletta

Fastest Bris speed figure: 98, Santa Anita Derby

Fastest Beyer speed figure: 88, Santa Anita Derby and maiden win

Last race: Second in Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park

Why he can win:

Lightly raced, he’s a horse on the improve who has never run a bad race. WinStar Farm, which bought Battle of Midway from Rick Porter after the Santa Anita Derby, doesn’t make many wrong moves. Battle of Midway looks like a horse who could appreciate the change of venue from California to Kentucky.

Why he can’t:

The entire Santa Anita Derby field crawled home. Other horses are better. Would Rick Porter — twice second in America’s greatest race — really have sold if he thought the horse could win the Kentucky Derby?

Notable:

WinStar Farm won the 2010 Kentucky Derby with Super Saver and bred 2003 winner Funny Cide. Battle of Midway was a $410,000 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling purchase.

