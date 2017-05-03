All post positions set for 143rd Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Post positions are set for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, which will run on Saturday, May 6.
The Derby post position draw is a traditional “pill pull” in which horses’ entry blanks are pulled simultaneously with a numbered pill to determine what stall a horse will break from the starting gate. Preference to America’s greatest race is given to the top point-earners on the 37-race “Road to the Kentucky Derby.” Up to 24 three-year-olds may enter the 1 ¼-mile race and four horses can be listed as “also eligible” and would be ranked in order accordingly; they could draw into the field should any horse(s) be scratched before scratch time on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9 a.m. EDT.
1. Lookin at Lee
2. Thunder Snow
3. Fast and Accurate
4. Untrapped
5. Always Dreaming
6. State of Honor
7. Girvin
8. Hence
9. Irap
10. Gunnevera
11. Battle of Midway
12. Sonneteer
13. J Boys Echo
14. Classic Empire
15. McCraken
16. Tapwrit
17. Irish War Cry
18. Gormley
19. Practical Joke
20. Patch
AE - Royal Mo
AE - Master Plan
Watch WAVE 3 News at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 6. NBC Sports coverge of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. Post time is 6:34 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.