All post positions set for 143rd Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Post positions are set for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, which will run on Saturday, May 6.

The Derby post position draw is a traditional “pill pull” in which horses’ entry blanks are pulled simultaneously with a numbered pill to determine what stall a horse will break from the starting gate. Preference to America’s greatest race is given to the top point-earners on the 37-race “Road to the Kentucky Derby.” Up to 24 three-year-olds may enter the 1 ¼-mile race and four horses can be listed as “also eligible” and would be ranked in order accordingly; they could draw into the field should any horse(s) be scratched before scratch time on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9 a.m. EDT.

1. Lookin at Lee

2. Thunder Snow

3. Fast and Accurate

4. Untrapped

5. Always Dreaming

6. State of Honor

7. Girvin

8. Hence

9. Irap

10. Gunnevera

11. Battle of Midway

12. Sonneteer

13. J Boys Echo

14. Classic Empire

15. McCraken

16. Tapwrit

17. Irish War Cry

18. Gormley

19. Practical Joke

20. Patch

AE - Royal Mo

AE - Master Plan

