Post positions set for 143rd running of Kentucky Derby

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday, May 6. Post time is 6:34 p.m. ET.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Post positions are set for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, which will run on Saturday, May 6.

The Derby post position draw is a traditional “pill pull” in which horses’ entry blanks are pulled simultaneously with a numbered pill to determine what stall a horse will break from the starting gate. Preference to America’s greatest race is given to the top point-earners on the 37-race “Road to the Kentucky Derby.” Up to 24 three-year-olds may enter the 1 1/4-mile race, and four horses can be listed as “also eligible” and are ranked in order accordingly; they could draw into the field should any horse(s) be scratched before scratch time on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9 a.m. ET.

Post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and odds are listed below:

1. Lookin at Lee / Corey J. Lanerie / Steven M. Asmussen / 20-1

2. Thunder Snow / Christophe Soumillon / Saeed bin Suroor / 20-1

3. Fast and Accurate / Channing Hill / Michael J. Maker / 50-1

4. Untrapped / Ricardo Santana Jr. / Steven M. Asmussen / 30-1

5. Always Dreaming / John R. Velazquez / Todd A. Pletcher / 5-1

6. State of Honor / Jose Lezcano / Mark E. Casse / 30-1

7. Girvin / Mike E. Smith / Joe Sharp / 15-1

8. Hence / Florent Geroux / Steven M. Asmussen / 15-1

9. Irap / Mario Gutierrez / Doug F. O'Neill / 20-1

10. Gunnevera / Javier Castellano / Antonio Sano / 15-1

11. Battle of Midway / Flavien Prat / Jerry Hollendorfer / 30-1

12. Sonneteer / Kent J. Desormeaux / J. Keith Desormeaux / 50-1

13. J Boys Echo / Robby Albarado / Dale L. Romans / 20-1

14. Classic Empire / Julien R. Leparoux / Mark E. Casse / 4-1 (FAVORITE)

15. McCraken / Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. / Ian R. Wilkes / 5-1

16. Tapwrit / Jose L. Ortiz / Todd A. Pletcher / 20-1

17. Irish War Cry / Rajiv Maragh / H. Graham Motion / 6-1

18. Gormley / Victor Espinoza / John A. Shirreffs / 15-1

19. Practical Joke / Joel Rosario / Chad C. Brown / 20-1

20. Patch / Tyler Gaffalione / Todd A. Pletcher / 30-1

AE - Royal Mo / Gary L. Stevens / John A. Shirreffs / 20-1

AE - Master Plan / Todd A. Pletcher / 50-1

Watch WAVE 3 News at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 6. NBC Sports coverge of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. Post time is 6:34 p.m.

