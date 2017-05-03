Post positions set for 143rd running of Kentucky Derby

The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday, May 6. Post time is 6:34 p.m. ET. (Source: Kent Taylor/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Post positions are set for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, which will run on Saturday, May 6.

The Derby post position draw is a traditional “pill pull” in which horses’ entry blanks are pulled simultaneously with a numbered pill to determine what stall a horse will break from the starting gate. Preference to America’s greatest race is given to the top point-earners on the 37-race “Road to the Kentucky Derby.” Up to 24 three-year-olds may enter the 1 1/4-mile race, and four horses can be listed as “also eligible” and are ranked in order accordingly; they could draw into the field should any horse(s) be scratched before scratch time on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9 a.m. ET.

Post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and odds are listed below:

1. Lookin at Lee / Corey J. Lanerie / Steven M. Asmussen / 20-1

2. Thunder Snow / Christophe Soumillon / Saeed bin Suroor / 20-1

3. Fast and Accurate / Channing Hill / Michael J. Maker / 50-1

4. Untrapped / Ricardo Santana Jr. / Steven M. Asmussen / 30-1

5. Always Dreaming / John R. Velazquez / Todd A. Pletcher / 5-1

6. State of Honor / Jose Lezcano / Mark E. Casse / 30-1

7. Girvin / Mike E. Smith / Joe Sharp / 15-1

8. Hence / Florent Geroux / Steven M. Asmussen / 15-1

9. Irap / Mario Gutierrez / Doug F. O'Neill / 20-1

10. Gunnevera / Javier Castellano / Antonio Sano / 15-1

11. Battle of Midway / Flavien Prat / Jerry Hollendorfer / 30-1

12. Sonneteer / Kent J. Desormeaux / J. Keith Desormeaux / 50-1

13. J Boys Echo / Robby Albarado / Dale L. Romans / 20-1

14. Classic Empire / Julien R. Leparoux / Mark E. Casse / 4-1 (FAVORITE)

15. McCraken / Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. / Ian R. Wilkes / 5-1

16. Tapwrit / Jose L. Ortiz / Todd A. Pletcher / 20-1

17. Irish War Cry / Rajiv Maragh / H. Graham Motion / 6-1

18. Gormley / Victor Espinoza / John A. Shirreffs / 15-1

19. Practical Joke / Joel Rosario / Chad C. Brown / 20-1

20. Patch / Tyler Gaffalione / Todd A. Pletcher / 30-1

AE - Royal Mo / Gary L. Stevens / John A. Shirreffs / 20-1

AE - Master Plan / Todd A. Pletcher / 50-1

Watch WAVE 3 News at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 6. NBC Sports coverge of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. Post time is 6:34 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.