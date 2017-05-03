F1 star Fernando Alonso gets taste of Indianapolis oval

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Formula One star Fernando Alonso has taken his first laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he prepares for the Indianapolis 500 later this month.

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti set up the No. 29 for Andretti Autosport and Alonso ran several laps, moving gradually past the 200 mph threshold to near 210 mph before heading to the pits.

The Spaniard plans to run the Indianapolis 500 later this month, and hopefully, some day, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He's on a quest to win what's considered the Triple Crown of racing. That includes the Monaco Grand Prix, which he's already won. This bid at Indianapolis requires him to master new cars and racing styles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.