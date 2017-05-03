LIST: What you can and can't take to Churchill Downs on Oaks, Derby Days

Know what you can and can't bring into Churchill Downs before you get there so you don't end up having to throw away prohibited items. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Headed to Churchill Downs on Oaks or Derby Day? If so, know what you can and can't bring into the track before you get there.

Everyone will be subject to a magnetic wand scan before entering the track on both days.

Admission gates 1, 3, 10 and 17 open on Oaks and Derby Days at 8 a.m. The first post is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on both days.



Prohibited items and items determined not to be appropriate for entry into Churchill Downs will be the responsibility of the ticket holder and cannot be accepted or checked by Churchill Downs. If you have an item that is prohibited, you can take it to your vehicle or discard it. Churchill Downs and its security partners will not store prohibited or excluded items. There is no re-entry after exiting the facility; patrons are not permitted to leave Churchill Downs and return on the same ticket. Re-admittance will be allowed only in case of an emergency.



The following items are permitted at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days:

Food items in clear plastic bags (limit two bags per person, maximum size 18" x 18" - no trash bags)

"Box" lunches in clear plastic bags or containers (maximum size 18" x 18" - no trash bags)

Water and soft drinks – plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)

Purses, but none larger than 12" in any dimension (subject to search)

Baby/diaper bags – only if accompanied by a child (subject to search)

Small cameras – none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6" or longer

Binoculars

Sunscreen (non-glass containers only)

Small personal music systems, radios and televisions, but no boom boxes (Patrons may be required to turn on electronic items.)

Cellular phones, smartphones and tablets

Seat cushions smaller than 15" x 15" that do not contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps

Strollers (ONLY if carrying a child)

Chairs (Gate 3 ONLY)

Blankets and tarpaulins (Gates 1 and 3 ONLY)

The following items are banned from Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks Days:

Coolers (Styrofoam coolers, ice available at infield purchase points)

Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers

Pop-up or patron tents – no poles or stakes of any kind

Laptop computers and camcorders

Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6" or longer

Tripods

Selfie Sticks

Purses larger than 12" in any dimension

Grills

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal Substances

Thermoses

Backpacks

Luggage (includes briefcases)

Duffel bags

Wagons

Umbrellas

Weapons (including knives)

Fireworks, noisemakers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper sprays

Drones and remote-controlled aircraft

Hoverboards

Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)

Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate

Since the current WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team forecast calls for rain on Oaks Day and possibly some rain on Derby day, and since umbrellas are banned from the track, your best bet is to invest in a poncho or raincoat. Click here for the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.

Also, a number of streets will be closed because of Thursday's Pegasus Parade and Oaks and Derby Days. Click here to view the complete list of closures.

