Rhino horn stolen from University of Vermont; reward offered

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Authorities say a rhinoceros horn that had been on display at the University of Vermont for decades has been stolen, and school police are offering a reward for help in its recovery.

The university says the rhino horn was acquired about 1900 and was originally housed in the school's Fleming Museum.

University officials aren't sure how the horn arrived at the school or when it was moved to Torrey Hall, a campus building that has classrooms and faculty offices.

The rhino horn was displayed above a filing cabinet next to the preserved head of a mountain goat until it was discovered missing on April 27.

The unspecified reward offered by UVM police is for information leading to the recovery of the horn and the person or people who stole it.

