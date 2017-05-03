HPD looking into rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles

Henderson police are looking into several thefts from unlocked vehicles.

According to police, the thefts happened sometime 9 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Westfield Lane, the 600 block of Jihan Court, and the 2800 block of Brettwood Court.

Police say among the items stolen were a Dell Laptop Computer, iPhone 5S, iPod Nano, Backpack, tax forms, debit cards, a single shot 12 gauge shotgun, and a Louis Vuitton Wallet.

Officers say to deter thefts you should remove all valuables from your vehicle and the lock doors.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Henderson Police Department 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 2370-831-1111.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.