I-24 down to 1 lane in McCracken Co. after semi crash

A semi truck crash on Interstate 24 at the 7 mile marker in McCracken County, Kentucky is blocking one lane.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, one lane is open eastbound and one lane is open westbound with all traffic moved to the right-hand or driving lane.

A wrecker service plans to remove the truck with, a load of lumber, from the median. If that is unsuccessful, KYTC said the lumber may have to be offloaded before the semi truck can be uprighted and removed.

The recovery crew will try to maintain one lane of traffic. However, during final recovery efforts traffic may have to be halted at this site.

The estimated duration is four to six hours.

Detour around the crash site is between Exit 11 to Exit 16 via US 62 and KY 1954.

