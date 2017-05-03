I-24 down to 1 westbound lane in McCracken Co. after semi crash

A semi truck crash on Interstate 24 at the 7 mile marker in McCracken County, Kentucky is blocking one lane.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, both eastbound lanes are open, and one westbound lane is open.

As of 3 p.m., efforts to remove the overturned semi truck continue, and officials expect the road to be restricted to one lane until approximately 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Detour around the crash site is between Exit 11 to Exit 16 via US 62 and KY 1954.

