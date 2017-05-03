I-24 westbound lanes closed in McCracken Co. due to safety concerns

A semi truck crash on Interstate 24 at the 7 mile marker in McCracken County, Kentucky was blocking one lane.

According to workers with The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, safety issues were created by westbound motorists on I-24 turning and going the wrong way down the westbound entry ramp from KY 1954/Husbands Road.

The westbound entry ramp at I-24 EXIT 11 has been closed until further notice.

Detour around the crash site is between Exit 11 to Exit 16 via US 62 and KY 1954.

