Lost hikers rescued in Red River Gorge

Three hikers lost in the Red River Gorge are safe.

Powell County Search and Rescue said someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying the woman and two teens became lost on the Grays Arch trail.

"We went the wrong direction and we didn't find out until we found a really steep hill," said Jeremy Moore, one of the three hiker, told WLEX. "It just kept going up and we knew it wasn't anywhere near."

Rescue crews tried to help the hikers find their way over the phone.

"They were so deep inside the trail that we couldn't do that, so we gathered the teams together and decided to just go in and get them ourselves," said Mike Sparks, Search and Rescue Coordinator for Powell County.

The hikers were all brought out out of the forest around 9 p.m.

"They were cold thirsty and hungry, but happy. That's what it is all about," reads a social media post by Powell County Search & Rescue.

Rescue crews said the group did the right thing by staying in the same place, making it easier for crews to find them.

