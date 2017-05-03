4th man accuses Seattle mayor of sex abuse decades ago

After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.More >>
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.More >>
Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levelsMore >>
Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levelsMore >>
Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and many more turned out to see Hillary Clinton receive an award from Planned Parenthood, which was holding its centennial celebrationMore >>
Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and many more turned out to see Hillary Clinton receive an award from Planned Parenthood, which was holding its centennial celebrationMore >>
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex traffickingMore >>
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex traffickingMore >>
Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of laborMore >>
Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of laborMore >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgeryMore >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgeryMore >>
A look at how opioids affect the brain.More >>
A look at how opioids affect the brain.More >>
Police say San Diego pool party shooter's ex-girlfriend heard two gunshots when the suspect called her during rampageMore >>
Police say San Diego pool party shooter's ex-girlfriend heard two gunshots when the suspect called her during rampageMore >>
Andrew Jackson and the Civil War have sparked some odd comments by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Andrew Jackson and the Civil War have sparked some odd comments by President Donald TrumpMore >>
A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said MondayMore >>
A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said MondayMore >>
SpaceX has launched a top-secret spy satellite for the U.S. governmentMore >>
SpaceX has launched a top-secret spy satellite for the U.S. governmentMore >>