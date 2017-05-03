Two dead in Irving, TX, murder-suicide at North Lake College

The scene at North Lakes College where two people are dead after a shooting. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

(RNN) - Two people are dead in a shooting at North Lake College in Irving, TX. The police said two bodies have been found including the suspected gunman. The second person has not been identified.

It appears to be a murder-suicide, police spokesman James McLellan told the Dallas Morning News.

Irving police earlier said surveillance video indicated the suspect was a white male of undetermined age, wearing an orange tank top with a gray stripe. He has brown hair in a buzz cut, and is armed with a handgun, carrying a black jacket.

A tutor who was leaving her shift told the News that saw the gunman standing over the victim, who was sitting in a chair, and that he shot her three times.

Police confirmed that three shots were fired. A witness who was in the building said they heard screaming and then heard the three shots. They were told by a police officer who was running and out of breath that they should go into a classroom, turn off the lights and hide because the gunman was nearby.

We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

Students were running out of the building where the shooting took place while police rushed to the campus and blocked it off.

BREAKING: Students running out of a North Lake College bldg in Irving as police search for active shooter on campus. https://t.co/EP2pv6BXJO pic.twitter.com/0tiidMPIc2 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 3, 2017

Police announced an active shooter a little before noon and told everyone to avoid the area. Students were told to go the nearest room and hide. About an hour after the announcement, officers found the bodies.

North Lake College is one of three community colleges in the Dallas County Community College District, which opened in 1977. This particular campus has about 5,000 full-time students and about 3,000 continuing education students.

