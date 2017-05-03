Woman hit by stray bullet during Cardinals game

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty, right, scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jett Bandy during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in St. Louis.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Milwaukee Brewers' Nick Franklin, left, is safe at first as St. Louis pitcher Cardinals' Carlos Martinez waits for the throw from Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Ma...
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police are investigating after a woman attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium was struck by a stray bullet.
Police say the 34-year-old victim was inside the ballpark Tuesday during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers when she felt pain in her arm. She went to a first-aid station for treatment. A bullet was later found near her seat.
Police believe the bullet came from outside the stadium.
The Cardinals said in a statement Wednesday that the organization is grateful no one was seriously injured. The statement says nothing is more important than the safety of fans.
___
More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wednesday, May 3 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-05-03 18:34:12 GMT
Wednesday, May 3 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-05-03 18:34:12 GMT
Orioles center fielder Adam Jones says he was taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park during Baltimore's game against the Boston Red Sox. Jones, who is black, says someone in the crowd threw a bag of peanuts at him.More >>
Orioles center fielder Adam Jones says he was taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park during Baltimore's game against the Boston Red Sox. Jones, who is black, says someone in the crowd threw a bag of peanuts at him.More >>
Wednesday, May 3 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-03 16:34:11 GMT
Wednesday, May 3 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-03 16:34:11 GMT
Adam Jones received extended applause from Fenway Park fans a night after he was racially taunted, both teams were warned after Boston ace Chris Sale threw behind Manny Machado's legs in the first inning and the...More >>
Adam Jones received extended applause from Fenway Park fans a night after he was racially taunted, both teams were warned after Boston ace Chris Sale threw behind Manny Machado's legs in the first inning and the Red Sox went on to beat the Orioles 5-2.More >>
Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:34:28 GMT
Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:34:28 GMT
Manny Machado hit a solo homer, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third in his first game against Boston since a dustup with the Red Sox just over a week ago, carrying the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-2...More >>
Manny Machado hit a solo homer, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third in his first game against Boston since a dustup with the Red Sox just over a week ago, carrying the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-2 victory on Monday night.More >>