Man accused of stealing items from at least 8 storage units

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of stealing items from at least eight storage units at a single facility.

According to an arrest warrant, Johnathan L. Wingler, 45, cut the locks of storage units leased by seven different people at Storage Express, located at 8601 National Turnpike, and replaced them with locks of his own. Police said Wingler removed property from at least eight units - one of the victims rented two units - and he put some of the property in his own storage unit at the same facility. Some of the victims' possession were found inside Wingler's unit, police said.

The warrant states that Wingler would use the access code he was issued to gain entry to the facility.

Police said Wingler was caught on surveillance video at storage units other than the one leased to him, and each time he showed up, he was driving the same pickup truck. An investigation revealed the truck had been reported stolen from a man in Bloomfield, Kentucky.

Police said they also located property that had been stolen from a separate victim's storage unit in Mount Washington, Kentucky.

The incidents allegedly happened between May 31 and June 4, 2016.

Wingler was arrested on May 2, 2017. He is charged with eight counts of third-degree burglary and two countsof receiving stolen property.

