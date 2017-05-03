Dissecting The Derby: Jennie Rees explains why your horse will -- and won't -- win the Derby

Jennie Rees is handicapping the horses once again this year for WAVE3.com. (Source: WAVE 3 News File Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - No race is tougher to ferret out than the Kentucky Derby, which at times can seem as perplexing 30 minutes before post time as it is 30 days before the run for the roses.

It can look so easy after the fact, so here we helpfully tell you in advance why the winner prevails.

Of course we do it for every horse in the field -- as well as explaining why you can’t possibly cash a ticket betting that horse.

So let us do the detective work as we case out the race.

Below are links to explanations to every horse's chances to win Kentucky Derby 143.

1. Lookin at Lee (20-1 odds)

2. Thunder Snow (20-1)

3. Fast and Accurate (50-1)

4. Untrapped (30-1)

5. Always Dreaming (5-1)

6. State of Honor (30-1)

7. Girvin (15-1)

8. Hence (15-1)

9. Irap (20-1)

10. Gunnevera (15-1)

11. Battle of Midway (30-1)

12. Sonneteer (50-1)

13. J Boys Echo (20-1)

14. Classic Empire (4-1 -- FAVORITE)

15. McCraken (5-1)

16. Tapwrit (20-1)

17. Irish War Cry (6-1)

18. Gormley (15-1)

19. Practical Joke (20-1)

20. Patch (30-1)

AE - Royal Mo (20-1)

AE - Master Plan (50-1)

