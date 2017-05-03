Former Bullitt Co. sheriff Greenwell arrested after indictment on federal charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who once served as sheriff of Bullitt County has been arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury.

David Greenwell is charged with four counts of attempting to obstruct the due administration of justice while serving as sheriff, and with one count of aiding and abetting in a conspiring to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

The indictment, which was unsealed in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay, says "the alleged illegal activity was committed by Greenwell, between June of 2014, and July of 2015, while he served as Bullitt County Sheriff."

According to the indictment, in June 2014, Greenwell arranged a secret meeting with a person identified only as C.M., who was a Bullitt County special deputy and was the subject of investigations by state and federal agencies. During the meeting, Greenwell told C.M. that he was under investigation and gave C.M. the name of a potential government witness.

In July 2014, Greenwell is accused of letting C.M know that his business was under photographic surveillance from a pole camera.

On May 15, 2015, federal authorities say Greenwell obstructed a investigation by telling C.M. "the contents of wire communications, that were intercepted as part of the criminal investigation."

During another secret meeting, Greenwell is accused of telling another person, identified as L.M., that he was also under federal investigation and gave him the names of three potential federal witnesses. The indictment says L.M. was also Bullitt County special deputy.

Greenwell is also accused of helping C.M. to distribute 1,000 or more kilograms of marijuana between July 2014 and July 2015 while both men were serving in their official capacities.

On Feb. 24, Greenwell used Twitter to announce his resignation, which was effective Feb. 28.

This story will be updated.

