Dale Romans still dreaming of Derby win

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's every trainer's dream to win the Kentucky Derby. One trainer who has had that dream since he was a child is Dale Romans. The Churchill Downs-based trainer admits that every year he feels the pressure.

"That's a weight on you at all time trying to get there," Romans said.

>> THE WAVE 3 NEWS DIGITAL DERBY GUIDE

Romans has a horse running for the roses again this year. J Boys Echo, the winner of the Gotham Stakes, is owned by the Albaugh Family Stable partnership of Dennis Albaugh and Dennis’ son-in-law, Jason Loutsch. It's the 8th Derby horse for Romans, who grew up breathing in the tradition and history surrounding the Kentucky Derby.

"This is something that's been his biggest goal his entire life," said Bailey Romans, Dale's daughter, who always visits her father when she is in town. "He grew up at the barn. At his Dad's barn."

Romans, 50, took over his father's barn and is a well-known personality on the backside. His longtime partner, Tammy Fox, who is also his exercise rider, says on the Derby Day walkover it's clear how much he is loved.

"People are standing up out of their chairs. 'Go Dale Go. Do it for us. Do it for Louisville. You can do it,'" Fox said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Wagner's Kitchen is hot spot eatery during Derby week

+ Forecast prompts many to reconsider Oaks Day apparel

+ Kentucky Derby 143: Post positions, morning-line odds set



Last year, Romans and the Albaugh Family Stable teamed up again for the Derby with Brody’s Cause, who came in seventh. The closest Romans has come to the derby Winner's Circle was in 2010 with Paddy O'Prado, and then two years later with Dullahan. Both of those were third place finishes.

"I think he could be (the lucky one)," Romans said while watching J Boys Echo. "He does so many things right. This might be the year for a horse like him."

Mark Bacon, a longtime friend who has hired Romans as a trainer a few times, knows one thing for sure - if J Boys Echo wins Churchill Downs better make room.

"If there are 165,000 at the Derby, half of them would be in the Winner’s Circle picture I would say, Bacon said. "I know all of South Louisville would be."

Romans did suffer a setback when his jockey, Robby Albarado, broke his ankle at Keeneland last month. Luis Saez now has the ride and Romans said Albarado is coaching him on J Boys Echo.

"He's won the Breeders' Cup, he's won the Travers, he's won the Dubai World Cup," Bailey Romans said of her father. "But the Kentucky Derby is in our backyard. And this is the race everyone wants to win."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.