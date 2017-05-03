Burglary under investigation in Marshall County, KY

A detective with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection to a burglary.

It happened at Habanero Grill on April 30, 2017.

The man has a distinct tattoo on his left arm.

If you recognize the man or his tattoo, or have information about this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Captain Matt Hilbrecht at 270-527-3112.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.