Royal Mo, Master Plan wait for a shot at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Royal Mo and Master Plan are prepped and ready for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

At the moment, they have nowhere to run.

Both are on the "also eligible" list for horses that get in only if there are defections from the field by the 9 a.m. Friday deadline.

A total of 22 horses were entered Wednesday morning, two more than the maximum. Starting slots are earned by accumulating points in prep races leading to the Derby.

Royal Mo and Master Plan came up short. So they sit and wait.

Royal Mo hails from the team of owners Jerry and Ann Moss and trainer John Shirreffs, who already have Santa Anita Derby winner Gormley in the Derby lineup.

If Master Plan squeezes in, trainer Todd Pletcher would have a fourth contender to complement Always Dreaming, Tapwrit and Patch.

Master Plan was third most recently in the UAE Derby.

