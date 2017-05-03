Georgia Queen arrives in Louisville; new name to be selected soon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Georgia Queen just arrived to Louisville’s waterfront and will start chartering guests in June.

The vessel traveled two thousand miles from Savannah, Georgia to Louisville in just over three days and and just in time for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.



“She’s a beauty,” said Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation President David Karem. “We did not expect to have her here in time for Derby. I was looking out of this morning and could see a whole bunch of people taking pictures."

The larger vessel will replace the Spirit of Jefferson.

The Georgia Queen was built in 1985 and can hold up to 565 passengers. It has three decks for entertaining and specialty events.

The name “Georgia Queen” will soon be replaced with a more fitting “Louisville” name and the team at the Belle of Louisville and Waterfront Development Corporation are open to suggestions.

