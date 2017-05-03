Louisville Metro Emergency Services announces new safety tool

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Services has announced a new safety tool, just in time for the running of the 143rd Kentucky Oaks and Derby.

LENSAlert adds an additional layer of safety and security to measures already in place surrounding the Pegasus Parade, the Kentucky Derby Festival events, the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby.

LENSAlert allows WAVE Country citizens and visitors to text predetermined keywords to sign up for alerts at major events in the city. The system provides real time alerts and notifications and will inform event attendees of severe weather, hazardous material incidents and other emergencies.

For anyone who wants to participate in LENSAlert, text any of the following options to 67283.

Parade - for notifications at the Pegasus Parade,

- for notifications at the Pegasus Parade, Festival - for notifications at any Kentucky Derby Festival event,

- for notifications at any Kentucky Derby Festival event, Oaks - for notifications at the Kentucky Oaks,

- for notifications at the Kentucky Oaks, Derby - for notifications at the Kentucky Derby,

- for notifications at the Kentucky Derby, DerbyWeek - for notifications for all of the above at once.

"Use of LENSAlert’s Opt-In feature will be coordinated through the Incident Management System from the Emergency Operations Center and is meant to communicate emergency information only and will be the trusted source of information should a major incident occur," said Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman. "We expect a safe and secure Derby Week but based on events that are occurring around the world, we would be remiss if we did not use tools such as LENSAlert to assist in safely securing the public.”

In the event of a major incident, Emergency Services, the Kentucky Derby Festival and Louisville Metro Police Department will post a LENSAlert Opt-In graphic on social media in order to direct inquiries to the LENSAlert Opt-In feature.

