Louisville Metro Emergency Services announces new safety tool

The Georgia Queen has arrived in Louisville and will start chartering guests in June.More >>
The Georgia Queen has arrived in Louisville and will start chartering guests in June.More >>
Louisville Metro Emergency Services has announced a new safety tool to add an additional layer of safety and security to measures already in place surrounding the Kentucky Derby.More >>
Louisville Metro Emergency Services has announced a new safety tool to add an additional layer of safety and security to measures already in place surrounding the Kentucky Derby.More >>
Watch WAVE 3 News at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 6. NBC Sports coverge of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. Post time is 6:34 p.m.More >>
Watch WAVE 3 News at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 6. NBC Sports coverge of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. Post time is 6:34 p.m.More >>
Take a look at some photos from the backside of Churchill Downs on Monday morning. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
Take a look at some photos from the backside of Churchill Downs on Monday morning. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
A federal grand jury indicted David Greenwell on five charges and said the incidents happened while he was serving as sheriff.More >>
A federal grand jury indicted David Greenwell on five charges and said the incidents happened while he was serving as sheriff.More >>