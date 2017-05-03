KY transportation crews remove barge sensors from Twin Bridges

Kentucky Transportation crews have removed the barge sensors on the Twin Bridges. They were installed back in 2008 and were an effort to monitor the severity of barge hits.

The hope was to expedite the inspection of the bridges if they were hit. Crews are now using the space for the newly-installed solar lights, and they said the barge sensors were starting to degrade over time.

"It was an experimental effort from the very beginning, but over the years, they started having problems with being able to connect with the equipment because of the steel structure of the bridge and interfering with the cell signals that were using to control them," said Keith Todd with Kentucky Transportation.

The sensors at the bridges were one of only two in North America at the time of installation.

