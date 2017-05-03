Former Cornbread Mafia leader back in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - After an eight year fugitive investigation, the former leader of the Cornbread Mafia is finally back on Kentucky soil.

John “Johnny” Robert Boone arrived in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday before being taken to Louisville to appear before a federal magistrate in federal court.

A warrant for manufacturing and intent to distribute marijuana was issued for Boone more than 8 years ago. He was arrested in Canada in December 2016.

Boone is in custody of the United States Marshall Services.

