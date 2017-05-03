POST POSITIONS: Horse-by-horse analysis for Kentucky Derby 143

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Take a look at the horse-by-horse breakdown ahead of Kentucky Derby 143 now that the post positions have been set.

Post Horse (jockey)

1 Lookin At Lee (Corey Lanerie):

The rail hasn’t produced a Kentucky Derby winner since Ferdinand in 1986. Overall, post 1 has launched eight winners since the use of a starting gate began in 1930, second only to post 5 and 10’s nine winners apiece. Trainer Steve Asmussen certainly would prefer being farther outside for Lookin At Lee but says his late-running style and demeanor should let him handle the crush of horses coming over and the relatively lengthy time in the gate better than most horses.

2 Thunder Snow (Christophe Soumillon):

Post 2 last produced one of its seven Derby winners in 1978 Triple Crown winner Affirmed - the fourth winner out of that spot in eight years but shut out since. Generally speaking, overseas-based horses are not as facile in the starting gate as their Yankee counterparts because it’s not as important in turf racing. Thunder Snow risks being buried at the start and shuffled back. Trainer Saeed bin Suroor was happy with the post, however, saying, “We need to be handy in the race. The horse has a good turn of foot, and he can be there and kick readily — and that is the plan.” Post 2 has produced — by far — the most third-place horses, with 13.

3 Fast and Accurate (Channing Hill):

Post 3 has produced five Kentucky Derby winners, the last being Real Quiet in 1998. Fast and Accurate’s best races have come on or right near the lead. He’s not as fast as some of the other speed horses, and Channing Hill — in his first Derby — might be forced to use Fast and Accurate more than he’d prefer at the beginning just to secure a position to avoid behind shuffled back.

4 Untrapped (Ricardo Santana):

In Super Saver in 2010, Post 4 had its first winner since Seattle Slew in 1977 and has produced five winners overall. Trainer Steve Asmussen would also like to have been farther out with Untrapped, saying if he doesn’t break cleanly, the crush of horses from his outside could make it difficult for the colt to get into an effective rhythm.

5 Always Dreaming (John Velazquez):

Tying with post 10 for the winningest post in the starting-gate era at nine, post 5 might seem ideal. But it might have been better for the Florida Derby winner to have another speed horse or two inside of him. Just based on who’s to his left, Always Dreaming very well could find himself in front - playing the role of being stalked instead of being the tactically-advantageous stalker. Always Dreaming was getting overly aggressive in his morning gallops, and the outcome might hinge on whether he’s too keyed up or willing to relax and settle into the spot Velazquez wants.

6 State of Honor (Jose Lezcano):

Only two winners have come out of this post: Sea Hero in 1993 and Iron Liege in 1957. State of Honor has an up-close style and could be in position to settle right on Always Dreaming’s flank. How much pressure State of Honor puts on Always Dreaming could decide the pace —and hence the race.

7 Girvin (Mike Smith):

Street Sense in 2007 was the last of Post 7’s six Derby winners, which include 1930 Triple Crown winner Gallant Fox in the first year the starting gate was used. Hall of Famer Smith should love this post for the Louisiana Derby winner, where he can play off what Always Dreaming and others do to his inside while still being close enough in that he won’t get hung wide on the first turn.

8 Hence (Florent Geroux):

Post 8’s eight Derby winners ties the rail as the second-most, trailing only the nine winners launched out of posts 5 and 10. It’s a superb post for Sunland Derby winner Hence, who will be closing but presumably will get a ground-saving trip — at least around the critical first turn.

9 Irap (Mario Gutierrez):

Though wedged between the very productive No. 8 and 10 posts, No. 9 has had only four Derby winners, the last being Riva Ridge in 1972. Statistical quirk aside, it’s a fine one for Irap, another horse who will be up close. Gutierrez should be able to react to the horses inside him and not have to ask the Blue Grass winner for anything extra simply to seek a good position heading into the first turn.

10 Gunnevera (Javier Castellano):

Giacomo, another late-runner who was 50-1 in 2005, is the last of nine winners coming out of post 10. It’s a great post for a closer, and Castellano should be able to place the Fountain of Youth winner where he wants.

11 Battle of Midway (Flavien Prat):

Post 11 has sent out only two Derby winners, Winning Colors in 1988 and Brokers Tip in 1933. The outside post allows Prat options with a horse who runs close to the lead.

12 Sonneteer (Kent Desormeaux):

Canonero in 1971 is the last of three winners from this starting position. Desormeaux was rooting for post 10, perhaps because the horse goes into the gate last (along with post 20) in the double-loading system. Post 12 still is an ideal post for an avowed come-from-behind horse.

13 J Boys Echo (Luis Saez):

Nyquist had post 13 last year, giving the starting position its fourth winner. Trainer Dale Romans was well satisfied with the post, noting that sweating out the Derby draw is mostly about avoiding what you don’t want (extreme inside or outside).

14 Classic Empire (Julien Leparoux):

The last spot in the main starting gate has produced only two winners, the last being Carry Back in 1961. That’s probably a statistical fluke, and it seems a very good post for a horse with Classic Empire’s speed but ability to relax. Leparoux can see how the other speed to his inside is unfolding, particularly with Always Dreaming.

15 McCraken (Brian Hernandez Jr.):

This is the first stall in the six-stall “auxiliary” starting gate, used when more than 14 horses run. It used to be considered the kiss of death to start from there. But the auxiliary gate has become quite fashionable — at least its first two stalls — producing six winners since 2000. That includes three during that span from post 15, most recently 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. With all the favorites to his inside except Irish War Cry, Hernandez can get a feel to what’s unfolding up front and secure a good position for McCraken. Trainer Ian Wilkes also likes the extra little space McCraken will have to his inside because of the gap between the main 14-horse starting gate and the six-horse auxiliary gate.

16 Tapwrit (Jose Ortiz):

Post 16’s four Derby winners all have been since 1995, most recently including Animal Kingdom in 2011. Trainer Todd Pletcher says he loves the post for the Tampa Bay Derby winner. If Tapwrit gets beat, it’s not going to be because of post position.

17 Irish War Cry (Rajiv Maragh):

This is the one the superstitious want to avoid because it has never produced a Derby winner, with one second and two thirds out of 38 starters overall. Trainer Graham Motion isn’t superstitious and was happy with 17, noting that he won out of the 16 with Animal Kingdom in 2011. How much pace develops inside is a key for Irish War Cry, who has been close to the lead in his route races, though that’s probably because he for the most part was simply far superior to his rivals.

18 Gormley (Victor Espinoza):

Only the late-running Gato Del Sol has prevailed out of this post from 30 starters. It’s not a good one for Gormley, who appears to have just enough speed to be stuck in a no-man’s zone: Either use him too much early to avoid being wide on the first turn, or risk being sucked back to where he’ll be asked to come come from much farther back than he’s ever been.

19 Practical Joke (Joel Rosario):

It’s little consolation for his camp that I’ll Have Another won from this post in 2012 to end what had been a shutout. And I’ll Have Another benefited from a wicked speed duel between eventual runner-up Bodemeister and eventual champion sprinter Trinniberg. The post probably takes Practical Joke out of the role of live long shot.

20 Patch (Tyler Gaffalione):

Big Brown took advantage of his speed and a weak field to win from this post in 2008, the only horse to prevail from so far out. Like Big Brown, Patch has only three lifetime starts. Adding an unusual twist, Patch is missing his left eye — so maybe he won’t know he’s that far out! Trainer Todd Pletcher likes that there’s nothing to bother Patch on the outside, and that 20 is far preferable to the rail.

Note: Royal Mo (who will be No. 21 in the program) needs one scratch by 9 a.m. Friday — when betting begins on both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby cards — to run in the Derby. No. 22 Master Plan needs two defections. If they get into the race, they will be on the extreme outside.

