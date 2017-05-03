Grayson Co. man who fled to FL in 2015 with minor girlfriend found not guilty of rape

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A man who was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, then running away with her has been found not guilty of rape.

In January 2015, Dalton Hayes was accused of multiple crimes that crossed several states, including rape, theft, and custodial interference. Hayes, and his 13-year-old girlfriend at the time were found in Panama City Beach, Florida after Hayes and the girl stole a truck and fled Kentucky.

On Tuesday, the girl, testified in the case, saying she did have sex with Hayes in 2014 at his mother's home.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffin took the stand on Wednesday. During Sheriff Chaffin's testimony, a recording was played, which appears to have Hayes confirming to Sheriff Chaffin that he told the minor he was 19 when the two met. The minor was 13, but she told Hayes she was older.

Dr. Michael Baird, who oversees the DNA Diagnostic Center, took the stand on Wednesday to discuss the DNA testing done to determine the father of the minor's baby. Dr. Baird said the results of the test determined Dalton Hayes as the biological father.

The defense made note in their closing arguments that after Hayes learned the true age of the minor, he fled. The defense also mentioned that Hayes and the minor said they were in love at the time.

