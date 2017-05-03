LMPD sets up non-emergency traffic hotline for parade day motorists

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several streets in Downtown Louisville will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday for the 2017 Pegasus Parade.
LMPD has set up a non-emergency hotline for anyone who gets lost or stuck. That phone number is 502-689-1440.
Motorists should use Breckinridge and Chestnut Streets to travel east and west and Baxter Ave and 11th St. to travel north and south. Traffic approaching Broadway between Baxter and 11th St. from the North and South will be detoured one block away beginning at 4:30 pm.
The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue
- Lexington Road from Baxter Avenue to Barret Avenue
The following streets will be closed from 1 to 8 p.m.:
- Gray Street from Jackson Street to Hancock Street
- Gray Street from Preston Street to Jackson Street
- Broadway from Baxter Avenue to Barret Avenue
- Swan Street from Lampton Street to Vine Street
- Vine Street from Breckinridge Street to Brent Street
- Brent Street from Broadway to the dead end
- Lampton Street from Vine Street to DuPuy Court
- Stoneware Alley from Brent to Barrett
- Rubel from Broadway to East Breckinridge Street
- Saint Anthony Place from Mercy to Broadway
- Rubel Avenue from Broadway to alley just north of Broadway
- Finzer Street from Logan Street to Campbell Street
- Finzer Street from Preston Street to Hancock Street
- Campbell Street from Gray to Finzer Street
- Barrett Avenue from St. Anthony to Broadway
The following section of Broadway will be closed between 4 to 5 p.m.:
- Broadway from Floyd to Preston (For main act to practice)
The following street will be closed from 4 to 9 p.m.:
- Broadway from Barret Avenue to Campbell Street
The following streets will be closed from 4:30 to 9 p.m.:
- Broadway from Campbell Street to Twelfth Street
- Preston Street from Springer Alley to Broadway
- Logan Street from Finzer Street to Broadway
- Exit ramp northbound Interstate 65 to Broadway
The following streets will be closed to thru traffic from 4:30 to 8 p.m.:
- Shelby Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway
- Clay Street from Broadway to Breckinridge Street
- Hancock Street from Gray to Breckinridge Street
- Jackson Street from Gray to Breckinridge Street
- Preston Street from Gray Street to Broadway
- Floyd Street from Gray Street to Breckinridge Street
- Brook Street from Breckinridge Street to Broadway
- First Street from Gray Street to Broadway
- Second Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street
- Third Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway
- Fourth Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street
- Fifth Street from Breckinridge Street to Broadway
- Sixth Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge
- Seventh Street from Broadway to Breckinridge Street
- Cawthon Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street
- Breckinridge Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street
- Eighth Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway
- Roy Wilkins Blvd. from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street
Baxter Ave and 12th St. will remain open all day Thursday.
There are also several no parking areas in Downtown Louisville on Thursday.
From 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following parking areas will be closed:
- Lexington Road from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue
- Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following parking areas will be closed:
- Broadway from 11th Street to Baxter Avenue
- Gray Street from Hancock Street to Preston Street
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following parking areas will be closed:
- Roy Wilkins Boulevard from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street (both sides)
- Breckinridge Street from Sixth Street to Roy Wilkins Boulevard
- Floyd Street from Gray Street to College Street
- Jackson Street from Gray Street to Lampton Street
- Hancock Street from Gray Street to Broadway
- Finzer Street from Logan Street to Campbell Street
- Finzer Street from Preston Street to Hancock Street
- Campbell Street from Broadway to Finzer Street
- Vine Street from Breckinridge Street to Brent Street
- Swan Street from Lampton Street to Vine Street
- Brent Street from Vine Street to Breckinridge Street
- Rubel Avenue from Broadway to Breckinridge Street
- Baxter Avenue (west side) from Broadway to East Chestnut Street split
- Hamilton Avenue from Lexington Road to dead end
- Magazine Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street
- Seventh Street from Broadway to York Street
- Eighth Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway
- Ninth Street from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street
- Cawthon Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street
- Kentucky Street from Sixth Street to Ninth Street
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the following parking areas will be closed:
- Chestnut Street from Roy Wilkins Boulevard to Baxter Avenue
- Brook Street from Broadway to Gray Street
- Preston Street from Broadway to Springer Alley
