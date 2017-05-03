LMPD sets up non-emergency traffic hotline for parade day motorists

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several streets in Downtown Louisville will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday for the 2017 Pegasus Parade.

LMPD has set up a non-emergency hotline for anyone who gets lost or stuck. That phone number is 502-689-1440.

Motorists should use Breckinridge and Chestnut Streets to travel east and west and Baxter Ave and 11th St. to travel north and south. Traffic approaching Broadway between Baxter and 11th St. from the North and South will be detoured one block away beginning at 4:30 pm.

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue

Lexington Road from Baxter Avenue to Barret Avenue

The following streets will be closed from 1 to 8 p.m.:

Gray Street from Jackson Street to Hancock Street

Gray Street from Preston Street to Jackson Street

Broadway from Baxter Avenue to Barret Avenue

Swan Street from Lampton Street to Vine Street

Vine Street from Breckinridge Street to Brent Street

Brent Street from Broadway to the dead end

Lampton Street from Vine Street to DuPuy Court

Stoneware Alley from Brent to Barrett

Rubel from Broadway to East Breckinridge Street

Saint Anthony Place from Mercy to Broadway

Rubel Avenue from Broadway to alley just north of Broadway

Finzer Street from Logan Street to Campbell Street

Finzer Street from Preston Street to Hancock Street

Campbell Street from Gray to Finzer Street

Barrett Avenue from St. Anthony to Broadway

The following section of Broadway will be closed between 4 to 5 p.m.:

Broadway from Floyd to Preston (For main act to practice)

The following street will be closed from 4 to 9 p.m.:

Broadway from Barret Avenue to Campbell Street

The following streets will be closed from 4:30 to 9 p.m.:

Broadway from Campbell Street to Twelfth Street

Preston Street from Springer Alley to Broadway

Logan Street from Finzer Street to Broadway

Exit ramp northbound Interstate 65 to Broadway

The following streets will be closed to thru traffic from 4:30 to 8 p.m.:

Shelby Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway

Clay Street from Broadway to Breckinridge Street

Hancock Street from Gray to Breckinridge Street

Jackson Street from Gray to Breckinridge Street

Preston Street from Gray Street to Broadway

Floyd Street from Gray Street to Breckinridge Street

Brook Street from Breckinridge Street to Broadway

First Street from Gray Street to Broadway

Second Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street

Third Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway

Fourth Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street

Fifth Street from Breckinridge Street to Broadway

Sixth Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge

Seventh Street from Broadway to Breckinridge Street

Cawthon Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street

Breckinridge Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street

Eighth Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway

Roy Wilkins Blvd. from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street

Baxter Ave and 12th St. will remain open all day Thursday.

There are also several no parking areas in Downtown Louisville on Thursday.

From 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following parking areas will be closed:

Lexington Road from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue

Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following parking areas will be closed:

Broadway from 11th Street to Baxter Avenue

Gray Street from Hancock Street to Preston Street

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following parking areas will be closed:

Roy Wilkins Boulevard from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street (both sides)

Breckinridge Street from Sixth Street to Roy Wilkins Boulevard

Floyd Street from Gray Street to College Street

Jackson Street from Gray Street to Lampton Street

Hancock Street from Gray Street to Broadway

Finzer Street from Logan Street to Campbell Street

Finzer Street from Preston Street to Hancock Street

Campbell Street from Broadway to Finzer Street

Vine Street from Breckinridge Street to Brent Street

Swan Street from Lampton Street to Vine Street

Brent Street from Vine Street to Breckinridge Street

Rubel Avenue from Broadway to Breckinridge Street

Baxter Avenue (west side) from Broadway to East Chestnut Street split

Hamilton Avenue from Lexington Road to dead end

Magazine Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street

Seventh Street from Broadway to York Street

Eighth Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway

Ninth Street from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street

Cawthon Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street

Kentucky Street from Sixth Street to Ninth Street

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the following parking areas will be closed:

Chestnut Street from Roy Wilkins Boulevard to Baxter Avenue

Brook Street from Broadway to Gray Street

Preston Street from Broadway to Springer Alley

