Forecast prompts many to reconsider Oaks Day apparel

One of the dresses at Clophoppers for Oaks Day or Derby Day. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's not the forecast we were hoping for on Friday for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks. With cool temperatures, wind and the threat of rain, many are second guessing what to wear to the track.

Racing fans have been planning their Oaks and Derby looks for months, long before the weather forecasts. It seems the best advice all depends on where you plan to watch this year's races.

As we inch closer to the Run for the Roses, stylists inside Clodhoppers aren't quite to the finish line as lots of ladies are second guessing what they have planned for this year's races.

>> THE WAVE 3 NEWS DIGITAL DERBY GUIDE

"People put so much effort into picking the perfect outfit, finding the perfect hat to match, you don't want to redo your whole look just because of some possible bad weather," said Sarah Wood of Clodhoppers, "so we have really been recommending just layering up a little bit for some warmth."

For that, think of oversized scarves and spring coats.

"We have a lot of culottes, which are very, very on trend," Wood said.

If you haven't picked out what to wear just yet or want to ditch the sleeveless dress, consider wide leg pants.

"Separates are a wonderful way to add some warmth to your outfit," Wood said. "The full sleeve is a great really fun trend to go with this season."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Former Bullitt Co. sheriff arrested after federal indictment

+ Man who fled to FL with minor girlfriend found not guilty of rape

+ Former Cornbread Mafia leader back in Kentucky

Wood said the key to surviving Kentucky Oaks in the grandstands is to have "a clear poncho, so you still see all the outfit underneath.”

What about if your seat is outdoors, but covered?

"I would suggest something just like this, this day coat is going to keep you warm and it's beautiful," Wood said.

If you're in one of the dining rooms or suites, Wood said, "Just have fun!"

>> WATCH KATIE BAUER'S STORY

Possibly the best accessory, said Wood, is your attitude.

"I mean it is Derby weekend in Louisville, it's a really special time no matter what the weather is," Wood said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.