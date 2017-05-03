West Louisville to host inaugural Urban Festival

The Louisville Urban Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A beloved annual West Louisville Derby event will be moving out of the neighborhood this year.

The Screaming Eagles Derby Drag Race and Block Party will now be held at the Ohio Valley Raceway in southwestern Louisville.

The family-friendly Derby celebration used to be held on 28th street from Garland Avenue to Greenwood.

Thousands usually flocked to the West Louisville event for the motorcycles, food vendors, barbecue and music

With the event moving south, those in the West End said they will be holding a new event called the Louisville Urban Festival.

Organizers said they wanted to make sure that the community does not miss out on Derby celebrations

"It's very important that revenue is brought to West Louisville. We would be remised if we didn't take advantage of this opportunity to do just that. Also, in the light of a lot of crime and other things that have been happening in our community, it's a time to reunite the families to bring them together in a safe environment," Kathleen Parks, Jefferson County Commissioner, said.

The Louisville Urban Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday at 822 South 15th Street. Kids 12 and under are free all weekend.

One day admission is $5 or a weekend pass is $10.

