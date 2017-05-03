Seattle Slew: Kentucky farm proud to be final resting place of 1977 Triple Crown hero

By STEVE CRUMP

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Memorable views spring from Fayette County's Bluegrass backroads, and legendary greatness is cherished at Lexington's Hill and Dale Farm.

It is the final resting place of 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle? Slew, where a monument bearing his likeness and grave marker pay tribute to his accomplishments.

"It's special to have a horse that's a once-in-a-lifetime deal," Hill and Dale farm manager John Rasmussen said. "He could overcome so many obstacles."

Rasmussen never saw Seattle ?Slew ?run, but embraces the Triple Crown champion's place in history. Longtime sportswriter Billy Reed watched him take to the track as a 3- and 4-year-old.

In his post-race analysis in the Courier-Journal from 40 years ago, Reed questioned skeptics who asked if Seattle? Slew ?would be fit enough to cover the Derby's distance.

"I think he deserves more attention and credit than he's gotten," Reed told WAVE 3 News.

Jean Cruguet, who found victory aboard Slew in 1977, is now 78 years old, and lives in Prospect.

His confident, strong and steady hands are imprinted in stone outside the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville, and he's basking in the glow of this 40th? anniversary.

"For me I got good memories," Cruguet said. "He is the only horse to win a Triple Crown unbeaten, the only one."

While some experts say Secretariat was the greatest racehorse ever, Eclipse Award-winning writer Frank Angst appreciates what Slew accomplished.

"He's an undefeated 2-year-old champion," he said. "He won the Triple Crown at 3 (years old) undefeated again, a champion 3-year-old. Comes back at four, champion again."

However, Seattle Slew’s legacy is also defined by his accomplishments far from the finish line.

"Seattle? Slew ?became a game-changer by not only what he did on the race track, but because of what he did in the breeding shed," Reed said.

Added Angst: "A stud-leading sire. Leading broodmare sire twice. He's just done everything a race horse could do."

Purchased for $17,500, Slew's syndication rights went for $6 million.

Years later, the name Seattle ?Slew? is attached to Hill and Dale's flourishing landscape, and offers a sense of inspiration.

"That's the goal for all of the stud farms around here, is to have a Triple Crown winner," Rasmussen said. "We've got Curlin now; he's the man in town."

Curlin won the 2007 Preakness. Meanwhile, at Hill and Dale, there is the eternal hope Seattle Slew and the other well-known fathers of new foals will continue in the same tradition as one of the greats of the horse racing game.

"We had him last," Rasmussen said. "We had him the last three years of life."

Seattle Slew died in 2002 at age 28.

Steve Crump is a Louisville native and reporter for WAVE 3 News' sister station WBTV, in Charlotte, N.C.

