Wagner's Kitchen is hot spot eatery during Derby week

Wagner's Kitchen is located on 4th Street, just outside of Churchill Downs. The eatery used to be Wagner's Pharmacy.

Jockeys, trainers, even spectators line up outside the door to get a piece of Wagner's Derby menu. But workers say it's not the food that keeps people coming back.

"We treat everyone as family," said Wagner's Kitchen manager Pam Pryor. "Everybody is honey, baby, sweetie, something. Nobody is a stranger when they come in here and that is the way we like to do it. It's a family owned restaurant and we like to keep it family."

Wagner's opens the doors at 7 a.m. each morning and closes after lunch at 3 p.m.

On Oaks and Derby, the hours are extended to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wagner's has been open since 1922.

