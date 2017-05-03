Police: Colorado man with 65 pounds of marijuana arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Colorado man who was stopped by police in Kansas has been arrested in Kentucky.

Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Giron Bernabe Joan, 45, for a traffic stop in Topeka Kansas. When officers searched the vehicle, they found approximately 65 pounds of high grade marijuana.

When Joan was asked about the drugs, he told officers he was to deliver the drugs to the Red Roof Inn on Preston Highway in Louisville, in exchange for $65,000. Officers with the Kansas Highway Patrol escorted Joan to Louisville where they would attempt a controlled delivery.

LMPD detectives were unsuccessful in completing the controlled delivery.

When police searched Joan's cell phone, his most recent GPS address was to the Red Roof Inn off of Preston Highway in Louisville.

