Former LMPD officers attorneys seeking to dismiss sex abuse lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The attorneys for two former LMPD officers accused of sexual assaulting teens in the LMPD Explorer Program are trying to get the civil lawsuit dismissed.

Brandon Wood and Kenneth Betts were indicted by a grand jury in April. Wood faces seven counts of sex abuse. Betts is charged with first and third degree sodomy.

An accuser in the case is also suing Betts and Wood, but both lawyers for Wood and Betts say the suit should be dismissed because the plaintiff didn't use their real names.

"The initial question to me is what is in the court file, and what is required to bring a civil action in the state of Kentucky," Attorney Ken Bohnert, who represents Brandon Wood, said. "I believe and the rules state to me, and I'm not aware of any exception in Kentucky, that to bring a civil case in Kentucky, you have to do it in your name."

Both attorneys are also arguing that the statue of limitations has expired to file the lawsuit.

