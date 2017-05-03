Algonquin neighborhood struggles with violence as homicides climb

The body's discovery was reported at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There have been four homicides in the Algonquin neighborhood this year.

The latest has become the 46th murder being investigated by LMPD. The incident happened on the 2300 block of Rodman Street, right around the corner from Nakesha Jackson.

"It's just sad you have to look over your shoulder sometimes because you never know what's going to happen," Jackson said.

Mayor Greg Fischer plans to add 16 new police officers with the 2018 fiscal year budget. Algonquin residents hope some will be placed in their community.

Ms. Haney has lived at the Park Hill Housing Complex for about 20 years.

"It is worse," Haney said. "It is very much worse."

Haney isn’t convinced extra cops will be enough.

"You can lead the horse to the water, but you can't make them drink," Haney said.

Haney thinks the lack of parental discipline is the source of many violent crimes scenes in her housing complex.

"The parents are letting the kids do whatever they want to do," Haney said. "When the junk happens you don't know where the parents are. They’re nowhere to be found."

Haney said she's made this plea over and over. She knows drug and gang issues plague her block.

However, neither she or her neighbors will discuss that subject in detail. The threat of retaliation keeps people silent.

Up the road near Rodman Street, Jackson hopes things will turn around.

"I wouldn't say the officers are necessarily the problem it's the people you know," Jackson said. "We have to help each other. We got to come together and you know stand up for one another instead of taking each other out."

If you have any information that could assist police in the Rodman Street homicide investigation, call 574-LMPD.

